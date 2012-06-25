(Adds details)
NEW YORK, June 25 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's placed Egypt's long-term sovereign ratings on CreditWatch
negative on Monday, citing worries about the transition from the
previously deposed authoritarian regime.
"In Egypt, the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces has
recently taken steps to consolidate its position of power, a
move opposed by other political groups," S&P noted in a
statement. The agency rates the country as B.
"We now believe that a protracted, and possibly volatile,
transition from the authoritarian regime deposed in January 2011
is more likely," the statement added.
Moody's Investors Service rates Egypt B2 while Fitch rates
Egypt B-plus.
Islamist Mohamed Morsy was declared Egypt's first freely
elected president on Sunday, sparking joy among his Muslim
Brotherhood supporters, who vowed to wrest more power from armed
forces reluctant to cede ultimate control.
The election decision ended a week of disputes over the
count in the poll to replace Hosni Mubarak, pushed aside by his
fellow officers 16 months ago to appease the Arab Spring
revolution.
"The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that we may
lower the long-term ratings over the next three months if, among
other factors, we think Egypt's main political factions are
unwilling or unable to compromise sufficiently on political
decisions that would reduce pressures on fiscal and external
indicators," S&P said.
