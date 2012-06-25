NEW YORK, June 25 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's on Monday placed Egypt's long-term sovereign ratings on
CreditWatch negative, citing worries about a transition from the
previously deposed authoritarian regime.
"In Egypt, the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces has
recently taken steps to consolidate its position of power, a
move opposed by other political groups," S&P noted in a
statement. The agency rates the country B.
"We now believe that a protracted, and possibly volatile,
transition from the authoritarian regime deposed in January 2011
is more likely," the statement added.
The CreditWatch placement could mean a lower long-term
rating over the next three months, S&P said.
Moody's Investors Service rates Egypt B2; Fitch rates Egypt
B-plus.
