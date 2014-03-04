CAIRO, March 4 Egypt's financial watchdog will
allow insurance and reinsurance companies operating in the
country to assign part of their investment portfolios to
portfolio management or investment funds in Egypt, its chairman
Sherif Samy told Reuters on Tuesday.
Insurance firms previously managed their own funds and did
not outsource to fund managers. The change aims to boost fees
for fund managers and improve returns for the insurers.
Egypt's economy has been battered by more than three years
of political turmoil since a popular uprising ousted Hosni
Mubarak in 2011, driving away tourists and foreign investors.
"The decision is not mandatory for firms. It helps firms
manage their fund portfolios in a professional manner and helps
portfolio management companies and investment funds to find an
additional source of income," Samy said.
According to the country's official gazette, which published
the decision, insurers' funds can be invested in cash deposits,
bank saving certificates, government securities, bonds and sukuk
or Islamic bonds as well as mutual funds and stocks.
"This decision will surely increase the profits of fund
management companies and financial portfolios," said Karim
Abdelaziz from al-Ahly Fund & Portfolio Management.
