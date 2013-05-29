* Court rulings to renationalise plunge companies into legal
limbo
* Officials say implementing rulings is complicated
* Critics say government stalling on implementation
* Dozens more rulings pending
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, May 29 A thorny legal issue facing
Egypt's government was laid bare last month when Prime Minister
Hisham Kandil was given a suspended jail sentence for failing to
implement a court ruling to renationalise a textile company sold
off by the Hosni Mubarak administration.
The ruling, made in 2011, ordered the then government to
repurchase textile company Tanta Flax and Oils from the Saudi
Arabian investor who bought it in 2005, on the grounds that the
company had been sold at below market value.
Egyptian courts have issued at least 11 rulings in the two
years since the revolution that toppled Mubarak ordering the
state to reverse deals signed by the former president's
administration. Dozens more lawsuits are currently being heard
by courts, activist lawyers say.
The lawsuits have been brought by activists and lawyers who
alleged that companies were sold off too cheaply and were
representative of corrupt business practices during the Mubarak
era.
The subsequent rulings have plunged a number of foreign
companies operating in Egypt into legal limbo, exposing the
government to the risk of costly international arbitration, that
could scare off much-needed investment from abroad and adding
to an already difficult business climate.
Lawyers and activists who filed the lawsuits say the court
rulings should force a cleanup of business under the current
government, led by President Mohamed Mursi.
Renationalising former state enterprises, however, is not
straightforward: some of the companies, including Tanta Flax and
Oils, have already been broken up since passing to foreign
ownership.
Mursi's government is unsure how to proceed.
Only one of the rulings, related to the renationalisation of
Omar Effendi, one of Egypt's oldest department store chains, has
been implemented so far, hence the verdict of a one-year
suspended jail sentence for Kandil.
Under Egypt's constitution, ratified in December, public
officials who fail to carry out court orders are to be removed
from office.
The government said it would appeal against the sentence for
Kandil, who was not prime minister when the ruling on Tanta Flax
and Oils was issued.
Officially, Mursi's Islamist-led government has set up
committees to study how to carry out the renationalisation of
businesses. Privately, officials voice concern about the bad
signal it sends to investors.
"All the issues are complicated," manpower minister Khaled
Elazhary told Reuters. "Who do we pay? Will we pay the value
that the first buyer paid or the higher price paid by the second
buyer?"
"We are trying to see how we can keep protecting the buyers'
rights and (return) the money they paid before."
In at least one of the cases, the company had been sold to
foreign investors 15 years ago.
Eight foreign firms at least, including Mexican cement giant
CEMEX, are locked in appeals processes against
renationalisation that they hope will allow them to maintain
their investments in the country.
As it appeals an initial court ruling, CEMEX is still
running Assuit Cement Company, which it bought from the
government in 1999, said Aly El Shalakany, a lawyer representing
foreign investors in Egypt. But other foreign firms have been
forced out and are waging legal battles from overseas.
Elazhary said implementing the rulings constituted a "new
economic burden" that the cash-strapped government, facing a
budget deficit of 11.5 percent of gross domestic product this
fiscal year following a slump in revenues since the revolution,
cannot afford.
As Cairo struggles to cover the costs of basic imports like
wheat and fuel, some wonder how, even if the government managed
to buy back the companies, it could afford to take over running
factories and paying workers.
"I don't see the government in a financial or technical
position to do it," said Ahmed Abou Saad, managing director of
Rasmala Egypt Asset Management.
"LOSE-LOSE-LOSE SITUATION"
Mubarak sold off a number of state companies between 1991
and 2008 in an attempt to encourage growth of the private
sector.
President Mursi's government, elected last year, has said it
will not privatise any state-owned companies. But it opposes
taking back companies already sold off, on financial grounds and
because it believes renationalisation would send a negative
signal to potential investors in Egypt.
Some say the court cases are having negative consequences
for all parties involved.
"They don't benefit the workers. The state doesn't want
these companies back. The cases create uncertainty at a time
when we need investment," said Shalakany.
"It's a lose-lose-lose situation," he said.
Economists say the threat of renationalisation is another
turnoff for foreign investors already reluctant to commit to new
investments while the economic situation in Egypt is weak and
policy is uncertain. Investor confidence has also been by
dampened by Cairo delaying payments to international oil
companies as it struggles to meet its energy bills.
Indorama Group, an Indonesian multinational textile group,
initiated international arbitration against Egypt in 2011 even
before a local court ordered the renationalisation of a textile
firm privatised in 2007 and bought by Indorama.
Following the uprising against Mubarak in early 2011,
workers stormed the textile plant in the Nile Delta city of
Menoufiya north of Cairo. They occupied the management offices,
held managers hostage and beat them, said Charles Claypoole, a
lawyer representing Indorama in the case it filed at the
International Centre for the Resolution of Investment Disputes,
or ICSID.
Indorama took the case to Washington DC-based ICSID, which
is affiliated with the World Bank, in 2011.
"We've lost our investment and we're claiming damages," said
Claypoole of Latham & Watkins law firm in London.
ICSID rulings must be enforced as though they were final
judgments in the relevant country's judiciary. Claims by
companies like Indorama typically exceed $50 million.
Although activists say they are continuing to bring cases to
keep pressure on the Mursi government to wipe out corruption and
create a more transparent business climate, the government's
inaction makes them pessimistic.
"Looking at the lack of implementation of these verdicts, I
don't think the economic direction of the Mursi government is
appearing that different from Mubarak's," said Alaa Abdeltawab
of the Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights, which has
filed many of the cases.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)