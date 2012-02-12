* Local translator, labour activist also held
* "Car got rocked and beaten," translator Tweets
* Allegations rising of foreign meddling in politics
(Adds quotes from detainee, Australian Foreign ministry)
CAIRO, Feb 11 Egyptian authorities have
detained an Australian journalist and an American student on
suspicion they had distributed cash to workers and incited them
to take part in a strike demanding an end to army rule, the
state news agency said.
The pair were detained on Saturday along with their Egyptian
translator and a local labour activist in the industrial city of
al-Mahalla al-Kubra north of Cairo.
They were referred to the prosecutor general for
investigation, the agency said. It identified the American
student as Derek Ludovici and the Australian journalist as
Austin Mackell.
The labour activist was named as Kamal el-Fayoumi.
"Our car got rocked and beaten against the glass...got
called a whore and all sorts of things. Police escorted us to
station," Aliya Alwy, the Egyptian translator, posted on her
Twitter account before their detention.
"Charges brought against (us) of inciting protest and
vandalism. Witnesses have been produced to confirm it."
The Australian Foreign Ministry said an Australian national
was detained in Mahalla and that the embassy in Cairo was
seeking advice from Egyptian police on possible charges arising
from the arrest.
The ministry did not confirm the name of the detainee.
"Consular officials from the Australian embassy in Cairo
have spoken to the man ... He has confirmed he is being treated
appropriately by local police authorities," the Australian
Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The four detainees were transferred to military intelligence
headquarters in the nearby city of Tanta, translator Alwy said.
Activists had called for a nationwide strike on Saturday to
mark the first anniversary of the toppling of former president
Hosni Mubarak from power and to press demands for a faster end
to the rule of the military council that replaced him.
Accusations of alleged foreign meddling in Egyptian politics
have started to gain pace in recent weeks.
The authorities in Cairo are prosecuting 43 foreign and
Egyptian activists, including around 20 Americans, who had
worked for pro-democracy groups including U.S.-based
organisations.
The case has strained ties with Washington and put at risk
$1.3 billion in annual U.S. military aid to Cairo.
The charges levelled against the pro-democracy activists
include working for organisations not properly registered in
Egypt and illegally receiving foreign funds.
(Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Additional reporting by Chris McCall
in Sydney; Editing by Tom Perry and Michael Roddy)