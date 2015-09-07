CAIRO, Sept 7 Egypt's foreign currency reserves
fell to $18.096 billion at the end of August from $18.534
billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have
provided billions of dollars in aid since the army overthrew
elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in mid-2013 following
mass protests against his rule.
Reserves stood at about $36 billion before the 2011 revolt
that ousted Hosni Mubarak and led to the elections that put
Mursi in office.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing
by Michael Georgy)