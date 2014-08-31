CAIRO Aug 31 Egypt's foreign reserves in August
stayed close to their July level of $16.736 billion, the
country's central bank governor Hisham Ramez told Reuters on
Sunday.
"The foreign reserves are stable at the same level as the
month of July almost," Ramez said over the phone, without giving
a new figure.
The reserves started falling sharply after a 2011 uprising
that ousted President Hosni Mubarak. But they began climbing
back Gin last year when Gulf Arab states sent billions of
dollars after the army ousted Mubarak's successor, Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi.
Reserves levels stood at $36 billion before the 2011
uprising.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Asma Alsharif)