CAIRO, March 8 Egyptian Central Bank Governor
Tarek Amer said the bank aims to increase Egypt's foreign
reserves to $25 billion by the end of 2016, the local newspaper
Youm 7 reported on Tuesday.
"The central bank's decision on Tuesday to lift foreign
currency deposit and withdrawal caps for individuals will
greatly contribute to increasing Egypt's foreign reserves over
the current period," Youm 7 quoted Amer as saying, in what the
newspaper called exclusive remarks.
Reserves stood at $16.53 billion at the end of February.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein;
Editing by Larry King)