BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow plans new Eurobonds to redeem existing issue for $500 mln
* Plans new issue of subordinated Eurobonds with 10.5-year maturity and call option after 5.5 years, two financial market sources said
CAIRO Dec 7 Egypt's foreign currency reserves fell to $15.88 billion at the end of November from $16.91 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Sunday, the first decline in six months.
Foreign reserves fell sharply after the 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak but had risen again on the back of billions of dollars of Gulf Arab aid that has flooded into Egypt since the army overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last year.
In November, Egypt repaid to Qatar a $2.5 billion central bank deposit received under Mursi, which some traders had warned could have an impact on reserve levels.
Reserves stood at about $36 billion before the 2011 revolt. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Mark Potter)
JERUSALEM/BEIJING, March 20 China's economy may be 35 times larger than Israel's, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to use that to advantage during a three-day visit to Beijing as he looks to reorient Israel's economy towards Asia over Europe and the United States.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBOM Finance PLC's upcoming issue of USD-denominated subordinated bonds an expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. CBOM Finance PLC, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), rated Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency Is