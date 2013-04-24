CAIRO, April 24 Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham
Kandil, widely criticised as colourless and ineffectual, will
keep his job in a limited cabinet reshuffle to be announced
within days, a presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Ehab Fahmy told a news conference: "It is a
limited reshuffle and the prime minister is not included."
Some members of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood have joined
the secular, liberal and leftist opposition and hardline
Salafist parties in criticising Kandil.
"The reshuffle aims to improve the performance level of
ministries... Talks are still going on with regard to those
changes. They will be announced within days and will be based on
qualifications," the spokesman said.