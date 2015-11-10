CAIRO Nov 10 Prominent Egyptian journalist and
human rights advocate Hossam Bahgat was released on Tuesday, his
lawyer said, two days after being detained over a report he
wrote on a trial of former army officers.
Bahgat's legal status however remained unclear and it was
not known if he would face a military trial, his lawyer added.
Bahgat was summoned on Sunday over charges of publishing
false information in an October report about 26 officers he said
had been convicted by a military court of plotting a coup,
security sources said.
After being questioned, Bahgat was arrested and transferred
to the military prosecutor, security sources said.
Following Bahgat's arrest, several human rights groups and
the United Nations criticised the arrest, saying it was further
evidence the government was looking to repress independent
journalism and civil society.
Amnesty International said Bahgat's arrest was a clear
signal of the determination of Egyptian authorities "to continue
with their ferocious onslaught against independent journalism
and civil society".
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged Egypt to
release Bahgat on Tuesday and called for the country to end what
it called its harsh treatment of journalists.
"(Egypt should) take urgent steps to halt the legal
harassment of journalists...and take equally urgent measures to
halt the expanding use of the military justice system for cases
involving civilians," the UNHCR said.
Human rights groups accuse President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,
who as military chief deposed a freely elected Islamist
president in 2013, of exploiting security threats to roll back
political freedoms won in the 2011 uprising that toppled veteran
president Hosni Mubarak.
Bahgat founded the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights
(EIPR), an independent human rights organisation. Nearly three
weeks ago he wrote about the military trial for the online news
site Mada Masr.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Eric
Knecht; editing by Ralph Boulton)