CAIRO Nov 8 Egypt arrested a prominent
journalist and human rights advocate on Sunday after he was
questioned by military intelligence over a report he published
about a trial of former army officers, security sources said.
They said Hossam Bahgat was summoned over charges of
publishing false information in his October report about the 26
officers he said had been convicted by a military court of
plotting a coup.
Amnesty International said Bahgat's arrest was a clear
signal of the determination of Egyptian authorities "to continue
with their ferocious onslaught against independent journalism
and civil society".
Human rights groups accuse President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,
who as military chief deposed a freely elected Islamist
president in 2013, of exploiting security threats to roll back
political freedoms won in the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni
Mubarak.
"The arrest of Hossam Bahgat today is yet another nail in
the coffin for freedom of expression in Egypt," said Philip
Luther, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme
at Amnesty International.
Bahgat founded the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights
(EIPR), an independent human rights organisation. Nearly three
weeks ago he wrote about the military trial for the online news
site Mada Masr.
The security sources said Bahgat received a summons last
week to report for questioning on Sunday. After being questioned
he was arrested and transferred to the military prosecutor, they
said.
