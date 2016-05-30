CAIRO May 30 The head of Egypt's journalists'
union and two of its board members were in police detention on
Monday on charges of harbouring colleagues wanted by the law and
spreading lies, their lawyer and a fellow union official said.
Amnesty International condemned the detentions as the most
brazen attack on the media in the country for decades and urged
that the charges against the journalists be dropped.
Yehia Qalash, Khaled al-Balshy, and Gamal Abdel Rahim went
to a Cairo police station for questioning on Sunday and were
ordered to pay bail of 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,126.15) each
pending a trial, their lawyer Sayyed Abou Zeid told Reuters.
They refused to pay on the basis that they deny the charges,
said Abou Zeid and another board member, Osama Dawoud.
Judicial and security sources said late on Monday other
syndicate members had paid the bail and the three men would be
released soon.
Police raided the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate
in Cairo on May 2 and arrested two journalists critical of the
government who had been sheltering inside.
Qalash and the syndicate condemned the arrests, which
sparked protests from journalists, and issued a statement two
days later demanding the interior minister be sacked.
Union officials said at the time that police had raided the
building - a traditional spot in downtown Cairo for staging
protests - for the first time in its 75-year history.
They said police were banned from searching the building
except in the presence of the syndicate chief or his deputies.
The interior ministry denied officers had stormed the
building but confirmed it had arrested Mahmoud El Sakka and Amr
Badr, who work for the opposition website Bawabet Yanayer and
were wanted on charges linked to spreading lies and possession
of firearms.
A prosecution statement said the police had the legal right
to enter the building as it had issued arrest warrants for the
Sakka and Badr on charges unrelated to their journalism.
The charges against the journalists were levelled as
authorities try to quell rising dissent against President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi.
Thousands of demonstrators called on April 15 for "the
downfall of the regime", a slogan from the 2011 uprisings that
ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule. Police dispersed smaller
protests two weeks later, arresting hundreds.
"The authorities are clearly attempting to punish them for
speaking out against the government and to send a strong message
to intimidate all journalists into silence," said Magdalena
Mughrabi, interim Deputy Director of the Middle East and North
Africa Programme at Amnesty.
