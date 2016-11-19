Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
CAIRO Nov 19 An Egyptian court sentenced the head of a journalists union and two board members to two years in prison on Saturday for harbouring colleagues wanted by the law and spreading false news, judicial sources said.
Yehia Qalash, Khaled al-Balshy and Gamal Abdel Rahim can appeal the decision.
Police raided the Egyptian journalism syndicate in Cairo on May 2 and arrested two opposition journalists who had sought shelter from arrest inside. (Reporting by Haitham Ahmed,; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Dale Hudson)
PARIS, Jan 26 French former prime minister Francois Fillon said on Thursday he would stick to his presidential bid, rejecting press allegations that his wife drew a salary as his assistant but never actually worked.
Jan 26 The star of Iran's Oscar-nominated movie "The Salesman" said on Thursday she would not attend the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood next month because of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigrants from Muslim nations.