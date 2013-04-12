* Fuel shortages disrupting transport
* Oil, gas imports with favourable payment terms could be
discussed
CAIRO, April 12 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
will visit Russia next week, a state-run newspaper reported on
Friday, in a visit market sources expect to focus on the
cash-strapped Arab state's energy, wheat import and financing
needs.
Mursi will meet President Vladimir Putin for talks that
would explore "ways to strengthen cooperation between the two
countries in all fields", Al Gomhuria reported, citing an
anonymous source.
The Syria crisis would be high on his agenda, it said. The
presidency could not immediately be reached for comment.
Egypt is grappling with an economic crisis caused by more
than two years of political instability. The country's foreign
currency reserves are at critically low levels and the
government is struggling with an unaffordable deficit.
Shortages of imported fuel are disrupting transport and
causing power cuts in the country of 84 million. The situation
is expected to worsen as summer approaches and Egyptians switch
on their air conditioning.
The world's biggest importer of wheat, Egypt has cut back on
international purchases this year in the hope of a bumper local
harvest.
In a boost to Egypt's finances, Qatar this week agreed to
buy $3 billion in government bonds and to supply natural gas in
the summer when it is needed. Libya also signed a deal to give
Egypt a $2 billion, five-year, interest-free loan, according to
the Egyptian state news agency.
The government is also in talks with the International
Monetary Fund on a $4.8 billion loan deal that would unlock
billions more in international support.
WHEAT STOCKS
Several sources on European commodities and energy markets
told Reuters the Egyptians may discuss financing needs and oil
and wheat supplies during their visit to Russia.
"Talk is that an Egyptian delegation to Russia has both oil
and gas as a focus," said one European trader. "Imports by Egypt
with delayed payment seem to be on the wish-list."
Egypt's wheat stocks are likely to plunge below 1 million
tonnes by June 30 as its economic crisis cripples purchases from
the international market, a U.S. Department of Agriculture
report said.
A second Moscow-based source said that Egypt also planned to
discuss a possible $2 billion loan from Russia.
Russia, which is a net creditor, has been sought out by
countries in financial difficulty that are seeking easier terms
than those offered by the IMF - with recent examples including
Cyprus and Serbia.
Egypt is likely to discuss wheat supplies from the next
crop, as Russia has already run down the exportable surplus from
last year's poor harvest.
Currently there is no clarity on the wheat supply volume,
timing or payment method, the sources added.
Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov met with Essam
Haddad, an assistant to the Egyptian president for foreign
relations on Thursday, but wheat supplies were not discussed,
his ministry said.
Russia's new crop is likely to arrive in June or July, its
2013 grain harvest is officially expected at 90-92 million
tonnes with an exportable surplus of around 20 million tonnes.
