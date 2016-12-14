UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Dec 14 Russia has partially removed its restrictions on potato imports from Egypt starting from Dec. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement on Wednesday.
The decision was taken after Egypt's regulators provided their guarantee over safety of these supplies, the watchdog added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources