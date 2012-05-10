* Saudi funds part of $2.7 bln support package
* Seen as sign of improved ties after diplomatic spat
* Intl donor support a requirement for $3.2 bln IMF loan
(Recasts)
CAIRO, May 10 Saudi Arabia has transferred $1
billion to Egypt's central bank in a move that could help Cairo
secure a $3.2 billion IMF loan and that signals an improvement
in ties between states that were close allies under Hosni
Mubarak.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states had pledged billions of
dollars in support to Cairo following the uprising that swept
Mubarak from power in February 2011, but Egypt has complained
that little has arrived to help an economy hit by 15 months of
turmoil.
The $1 billion, eight-year deposit transferred by Riyadh
follows the return of the Saudi ambassador to Cairo on Saturday.
He had been withdrawn from Cairo for a week because of Egyptian
street protests against Saudi Arabia that triggered the worst
diplomatic crisis between the states in decades.
Egypt's Planning Minister Faiza Abu el-Naga said
"coordination was ongoing" with Saudi Arabia about remaining
elements of a $2.7 billion aid package first broached with
Riyadh a year ago.
In addition to the $1 bln deposit, the Saudi package
includes $500 million of support for development projects, $250
million to finance purchases of petroleum products and $200
million for small- and mid-sized firms, Abu el-Naga said in a
statement.
She made no mention of $750 million of Egyptian treasury
bonds that Saudi Arabia had also been expected to buy.
Last year's uprising chased away tourists and foreign
investors, two of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency, and
economists say the country will need a minimum of $11 billion
over the next year to stave off a balance of payments crisis and
a potential devaluation of its currency.
Egypt had been asked by the International Monetary Fund to
line up additional resources from international donors as a
condition for releasing the $3.2 billion loan. Cairo must also
come up with an economic programme that has broad domestic
political support before the IMF will release the funds.
An Egyptian official said last month Saudi Arabia had agreed
to transfer funds including the $1 billion deposit by the end of
April. But a week later Riyadh recalled its ambassador following
the street protests in Cairo set off by the arrest of an
Egyptian lawyer in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia's move to withdraw its ambassador was seen as a
reminder to Cairo to keep good ties with Riyadh. Analysts
believe the conservative monarchy has been ill at ease with the
rise of the Muslim Brotherhood - an Islamist group with wide
regional influence - since Mubarak was deposed.
The Brotherhood is the biggest group in the Egyptian
parliament. Brotherhood MPs were part of a delegation which went
to Saudi Arabia last week to help resolve the diplomatic spat.
(Writing by Tom Perry and Patrick Werr; Editing by John
Stonestreet)