DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
CAIRO Jan 30 Saudi Arabia is expected to give Egypt up to $4 billion in additional aid in the form of central bank deposits and petroleum products, state-run Al Ahram newspaper reported on Thursday.
Citing an unnamed ministerial source, the newspaper said the package would be worked out during a visit next week to the kingdom by Egypt's interim prime minister Hazem el-Beblawi.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations