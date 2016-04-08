CAIRO, April 8 Saudi Arabia's financial support for strategic ally Egypt will no longer involve "free money" and Riyadh will focus on soft loans and a return on investment as it diversifies sources of revenue, a Saudi businessman familiar with the matter said.

"This is a change in strategy. Return on investment is important to Saudi Arabia as it diversifies sources of revenue," the businessman told Reuters on Friday during what has been described as a "historic" visit to Cairo by Saudi King Salman.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)