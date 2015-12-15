CAIRO Dec 15 Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Tuesday ordered the kingdom to help meet Egypt's petroleum needs for the next five years, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

He also ordered that Saudi investments in Egypt be more than 30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion), SPA said. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty and Sami Aboudi; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)