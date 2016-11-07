(Adds Egyptian PM's denial of Iran visit by oil minister)
CAIRO/ABU DHABI Nov 7 Saudi Arabia has informed
Egypt that shipments of oil products expected under a $23
billion aid deal have been halted indefinitely, suggesting a
deepening rift between the Arab world's richest country and its
most populous.
Saudi Arabia has been a major donor to Egypt since President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi seized power in mid-2013 but Riyadh has
become frustrated with Sisi's lack of economic reforms and his
reluctance to be drawn into the conflict in Yemen.
During a visit by Saudi King Salman in April, Saudi Arabia
agreed to provide Egypt with 700,000 tonnes of refined oil
products per month for five years but the cargoes stopped
arriving in early October as festering political tensions burst
into the open.
Egyptian officials have said since that the contract with
Saudi Arabia's state oil firm Aramco remains valid and had
appeared to expect that oil would start flowing again soon.
On Monday, however, Egyptian Oil Minister Tarek El Molla
confirmed it had stopped shipments indefinitely. Aramco has not
commented on the halt and did not respond to calls on Monday.
"They did not give us a reason," an oil ministry official
told Reuters. "They only informed the authority about halting
shipments of petroleum products until further notice."
The move comes as a source in Molla's delegation said late
on Sunday evening that he would visit Iran, Saudi Arabia's main
political rival, to try to strike new oil deals.
Egypt and Iran's diplomatic relations have been strained
since the 1970s. An Egyptian official visiting Iran would cement
a break in its alliance with Saudi Arabia and mark a seismic
shift in the regional political order.
Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi, Molla said he was not
going to Iran. An Iranian oil official later said that a report
by the semi-official Mehr news agency suggesting Molla would
meet his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Monday was
"incorrect".
Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail also said Molla was
not visiting Iran and Egypt was not negotiating with Tehran over
importing oil products, state newspaper al-Ahram reported.
But two security sources and the source in Molla's
delegation said the minister had been scheduled to go, and the
low-key visit was now delayed after the news became public.
Gulf Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, have pumped
billions of dollars into Egypt's flagging economy since former
general Sisi took over after a year of divisive rule by the
Muslim Brotherhood.
But with the Brotherhood threat diminished, Gulf rulers have
grown disillusioned at what they consider Sisi's inability to
reform an economy that has become a black hole for aid, and his
reluctance to back them on the regional stage.
Egypt has been reluctant to provide military backing for
Riyadh's war against the Iranian-backed Houthi group in Yemen.
In Syria, where Saudi Arabia is a leading backer of rebels
fighting against Iranian-backed Bashar al-Assad, Sisi has
supported Russia's decision to bomb in support of the president.
A deal to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia,
made at the same time as the oil aid agreement, has faced legal
challenges and is now bogged down in an Egyptian court.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk in Cairo and Maha El Dahan and Rania
El Gamal in Abu Dhabi; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by
Andrew Torchia, Catherine Evans and Mark Potter)