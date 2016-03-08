Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO, March 8 Egyptian billionaire businessman Naguib Sawiris plans to invest 50 million euros ($55 million) to set up a bank in Luxembourg specialising in services for small and medium-sized businesses.
Sawiris told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Cairo that he had submitted an application to establish the proposed bank but provided no further details other than his proposed initial investment. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Asma Al Sharif; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by David Goodman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order