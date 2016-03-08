CAIRO, March 8 Egyptian billionaire businessman Naguib Sawiris plans to invest 50 million euros ($55 million) to set up a bank in Luxembourg specialising in services for small and medium-sized businesses.

Sawiris told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Cairo that he had submitted an application to establish the proposed bank but provided no further details other than his proposed initial investment. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Asma Al Sharif; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by David Goodman)