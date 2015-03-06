CAIRO, March 6 Egypt's newly-appointed interior minister on Friday made a series of appointments to top security posts as his country battles militants who seek to topple the Cairo government.

State news agency MENA said General Magdi Abdel Ghaffar appointed new people to the posts of assistant minister for the national security division as well as the assistant minister for the Sinai region, the northern part of which is the epicentre of an Islamist insurgency.

Replacements were also made to the post of assistant minister for the general security department and heads of security in Cairo, Giza and a number of other governorates. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Ralph Boulton)