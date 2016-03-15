LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's national women's tennis team cancelled its attendance at a low-tier April Fed Cup tournament in Egypt due to security reasons, the Tennis Federation of Slovenia said on its website on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia has advised Slovenian citizens against travelling to certain parts of Egypt, particularly to the wider areas of Cairo and Alexandria, where the Fed Cup will take place (from April 13 to 16)," it said.

"The players themselves also expressed fear for their own security," it added.

Teams from Bosnia, Finland, Lithuania, Denmark, Liechtenstein and Austria were also due to play at the tournament in Egypt, it said. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)