CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's El Sewedy Electric , the largest listed cable maker in the Arab world, reported a third-quarter net profit of 103.74 million Egyptian pounds ($14.51 million), up from 59.14 million a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

Revenues rose to 4.3 billion pounds from 3.54 billion, the company said.

($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)