CAIRO, March 9 Egypt has set the price of shale
gas expected to be extracted from a recent concession to foreign
firms at $5.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), an
official at the oil ministry said on Monday.
Egypt signed its first contract to extract gas by hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, in a deal with Apache and Shell Egypt
in December that includes investments of $30-$40 million, the
oil ministry said at the time.
"The shale gas agreement signed with Shell Egypt and Apache
Corporation provides for a price of $5.45 per mmBtu of gas
extracted," the official, who declined to be identified, told
Reuters.
Under the contract, three horizontal wells as deep as 14,000
feet in Western Sahara fields will be drilled.
"The shale gas agreement is at an experimental stage for a
year while we make sure the search for shale gas is feasible,"
the source said.
Egypt aims to boost domestic production and foreign imports
of oil and gas to help address persistent energy shortages.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by
Yara Bayoumy and Jason Neely)