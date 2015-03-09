(Adds Shell comment, background)
By Shadi Bushra and Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, March 9 Egypt has priced the shale gas
expected from a December deal with foreign firms at $5.45 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), an official at the oil
ministry said on Monday.
Egypt signed its first contract to extract gas by hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, in a deal with Apache and Shell Egypt
that includes investments of $30-$40 million, the oil ministry
said at the time.
A recently updated pricing policy has pushed companies'
earnings on some offshore gas developments to $6 per mmBtu, from
a previous cap of $2.65, in a bid to lure investment back to the
sector
A Shell spokesman declined to confirm the price, but said:
"(State oil company) EGPC has agreed a higher gas price for the
Apollonia pilot project to reflect the increased cost of
developing technically challenging hydrocarbon reserves."
Under the contract, three horizontal wells as deep as 14,000
feet in Western Sahara fields will be drilled.
"The shale gas agreement is at an experimental stage for a
year while we make sure the search for shale gas is feasible,"
the oil ministry source said.
Egypt aims to boost domestic production and foreign imports
of oil and gas to help address persistent energy shortages.
