ISMAILIA Egypt Feb 4 The Suez Canal Authority said on Wednesday transit tolls would remain steady in 2015, except for a reduction in the discount for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Authority chairman Mohab Mahmish told a news conference that the discount for LNG carriers had been set at 25 percent, down from 35 percent in 2014.

The strategic waterway, the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia, is a barometer for international trade.