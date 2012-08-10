CAIRO Aug 10 An Egyptian military source said
on Friday that the armed forces had arrested six "terrorists" in
the Sinai region, after an attack on a police station in the
area earlier this week which killed 16 border guards, state
television reported
Egypt poured troops into North Sinai on Thursday to tackle
militants in the Israeli border region. Army commanders said as
many as 20 people it considered terrorists were killed in the
offensive.
Lawlessness has been growing in North Sinai, a region awash
with guns and bristling with resentment against Cairo, since the
overthrow of former President Hosni Mubarak in February last
year.