CAIRO Feb 10 Bedouin tribesmen in Egypt's
Sinai Peninsula kidnapped three Korean women and their Egyptian
translator, in the third such incident this month, security
sources said on Friday.
Security in the isolated desert region has deteriorated
since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in a popular
uprising last February, the anniversary of which will be marked
on Saturday. South Sinai's Red Sea coast is a major tourism hub
for Egypt.
The Bedouin hostage takers, who complain of neglect from
Cairo, want members of their tribe released from prison, the
sources said.
The gunmen intercepted a tour bus traveling near the Saint
Catherine monastery in central Sinai towards Sharm el-Sheikh.
Twenty-seven other tourists were on the bus but were not taken.
The youngest of the hostages was 51.
Earlier this month, two American women were held in a
short-lived kidnapping until Egyptian authorities negotiated
their release a few hours later.
Bedouin tribesmen in the Sinai have attacked police stations
and blocked access to towns to show their discontent with what
they see as poor treatment from Cairo, and to press for the
release of jailed kinsmen.
Two dozen Chinese cement factor workers were kidnapped this
month and released a day later in an incident Chinese officials
said was isolated and would not impact their work in Sinai.
