ISMAILIA, Egypt, Sept 16 Islamist militants
attacked Egypt's security headquarters in northern Sinai with
machineguns and mortar bombs on Sunday and fought troops
elsewhere in the desert region, killing one soldier and wounding
seven, security officials said.
Troops and police had swept into a village 15 km south of
Sheikh Zuwaid town, near the border with Israel, at dawn and
arrested ten suspected militant leaders. They took them to the
security HQ in the region's main town of al-Arish, an army
spokesman said.
"In return and out of vengeance, a group of Takfiri
(Islamists) began firing indiscriminately at the North Sinai HQ
at 8 a.m.," the spokesman said in a televised statement.
The militants climbed on to the roofs of buildings across
from the HQ and fired rocket-propelled grenades, a security
source said. Machinegun battles were fought in the streets
around the building, according to witnesses.
In Sheikh Zuwaid, which lies 30 km east of al-Arish, troops
with about 30 armoured personnel carriers backed by helicopters
fought with militants.
One soldier was killed and seven soldiers suffered gun
wounds in the fighting around Sheikh Zuwaid, the army spokesman
said, and a woman and child were wounded in crossfire.
Egyptian forces last month began their biggest security
crackdown in decades in Sinai after militants killed 16 border
guards on Aug. 5 in the deadliest attack there since Egypt's
1973 war with Israel.
The government sent in hundreds of troops backed by tanks,
armoured vehicles and helicopters in a joint operation with
police to raid militant hideouts, arrest suspects and seize
weapons.
Disorder has spread in Sinai since former President Hosni
Mubarak was ousted in a popular uprising last year, with
Islamist militants stepping up attacks on security forces and
the Israeli border. Egypt's new president, Mohamed Mursi, has
vowed to restore order.
But efforts to impose central authority in the lawless
desert region are complicated by the indigenous Bedouin
population's ingrained hostility to the government in Cairo.