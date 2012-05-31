ISMAILIA, Egypt May 31 Armed Bedouin tribesmen
have kidnapped two U.S. tourists in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to
demand the release of a tribesman arrested in a drugs case,
Egyptian police said on Thursday.
The American men, both 31, were seized while driving near
the resort of Dahab.
"There are negotiations now between the security forces and
the armed gunmen to release the tourists," a police source said,
adding the Bedouin were seeking the release of one of their
tribe who has been jailed in a drugs case.
"We can confirm that there were two U.S. citizens kidnapped
May 30 on the Sinai Peninsula and we are working closely with
the Egyptian authorities to resolve the situation," a U.S.
embassy official said, without giving further details.
Several other tourists have been held briefly by tribesmen
in recent months, but have been released unharmed.
Bedouin tribesmen in the Sinai have attacked police
stations, blocked access to towns and taken hostages to show
their discontent with what they see as poor treatment from Cairo
and to press for the release of jailed kinsmen.
Two American women were held in a short-lived kidnapping in
February until Egyptian authorities negotiated their release a
few hours later.
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by
Andrew Roche)