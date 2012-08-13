* Some links with AQ in Yemen, but no formal ties
* Threat seen to both Israel and Suez Canal in Egypt
* Local Bedouins blame political and economic neglect
By Tamim Elyan
AL ARISH, Egypt, Aug 13 They came in Toyota
pick-up trucks, dozens of heavily armed masked men, firing
machineguns and waving the black flag of al Qaeda as terrified
residents and police huddled indoors, and then disappeared
again, melting away into the mountains and remote villages of
Egypt's Sinai desert.
The raid on the town of al-Arish in July 2011 was the first
warning Egypt had of the strength of the jihadis in North Sinai.
It was a warning largely unheeded until suspected Islamist
militants killed 16 Egyptian border guards this month and drove
a stolen armoured car across the Israeli border before it was
destroyed by Israeli forces.
Egypt is now pouring in troops to try to restore stability,
and the sophistication of the border attack has finally set
alarm bells ringing about the militant threat in the Sinai.
"Sinai is ideal and fertile ground for al Qaeda," said
Khalil al-Anani, a Middle East specialist at Durham University
in England. "It could become a new front for al Qaeda in the
Arab world."
Diplomats and analysts say there is no evidence as yet of
formal links between al Qaeda and the Sinai militants - made up
of Bedouin a g grieved at their treatment by Cairo, Egyptians who
escaped prisons during last year's uprising against Hosni
Mubarak, and Palestinians from neighbouring Gaza.
They blend a toxic mix of smuggling, gun-running and human
trafficking with the "takfiri" ideology of al Qaeda - which
declares all Muslims who do not follow their purist, Salafist
interpretation of Islam as "kafirs" - infidels. Crime and
religion are soldered by ferocious opposition to Israel.
"The Sinai has become a base for all kinds of extremist
groups," Yitzhak Levanon, former Israeli ambassador to Egypt,
told Reuters. "Their overarching objective is to hurt us, to
expel us, to set up a caliphate and shock the Middle East."
And they pose a serious threat not just to Israel, but,
perhaps more importantly, to Egypt.
Any attack on Israel that provoked Israeli retaliation could
upset a peace treaty signed with Egypt in 1979 and put huge
pressure on new Islamist President Mohamed Mursi. Or militants
could turn west to attack the Suez Canal.
"It is much easier for these fundamentalist Bedouin groups
inspired by extreme Salafi/Qaeda-like doctrine to attack ships
in the Suez Canal than to mount an operation on the Israeli
border," said Ehud Yaari, an Israel-based fellow at the
Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
The Sinai region, handed over to Egypt by Israel under the
terms of their U.S.-brokered peace accord, has long been
neglected by Cairo, leaving room for crime to flourish.
But residents in al-Arish, the administrative centre of
North Sinai on the Mediterranean coast, said they realised the
threat had become much more serious when their town was raided
on July 29 last year.
"They looked like trained groups, not the normal thugs we
see," said one shopkeeper, who like other residents was afraid
to be named for fear of retribution.
Waving copies of the Koran and the flag of al Qaeda -
recognisable by the white Arabic lettering declaring faith in
Islam superimposed on black to signify jihad - they spread out
across the town and took up positions on rooftops.
At the police station nearby, terrified security forces
barricaded themselves inside, while the gunmen shot at anyone
who ventured outside. "They had all kinds of weapons, including
rocket-propelled-grenades," said another resident.
One had a Palestinian accent, said the shopkeeper, saying he
heard him speaking over the phone saying that, "Our ammo is over
and we don't know where we are."
Six died, including one of the gunmen, before Egyptian
reinforcements arrived. "They ran away in all directions and
nobody knows where they went," said the shopkeeper.
PINNING HOPES ON MURSI
The newly launched army operation - billed as the biggest
offensive in the region since the 1973 war with Israel - has yet
to make much of an impact, and may make things worse if
heavy-handed tactics drive more youth into the arms of the
militants.
"Sinai needs a comprehensive strategy: social, economic and
political," said Durham University's Anani.
Some residents even expressed cautious optimism that Mursi -
who sacked army chief Hussein Tantawi on Sunday
- might improve the situation by reining in the military, whose
past crackdowns have helped militants attract fresh recruits.
It was unclear whether Tantawi's sidelining was linked to
the attack on the border, although the deaths of the 16 Egyptian
guards caused widespread public anger.
"There are some extremist ideas in Sinai but in my view,
they don't require all this military mobilisation; there should
have been a round of dialogue and tribal work," said Abdel
Rahman al-Shorbagy, a member of parliament for North Sinai
representing the Freedom and Justice Party of Mursi's Muslim
Brotherhood allies. He estimated the numbers of militants in the
sparsely populated desert region at between 1,000 and 1,500.
Mubarak built up tourist resorts in South Sinai that locals
say mostly benefited Egyptians from the Nile Valley, and tried
to impose an Egyptian administrative structure on North Sinai
which undermined the authority of local Bedouin tribal elders.
Economic neglect forced people to seek work in the Gulf, and
after Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza in 2007, many
made money smuggling arms and other supplies through tunnels
into the enclave ruled by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
The situation worsened during the uprising when security
forces often abandoned their posts; the fall of Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi later that year brought an influx of weapons.
For Sinai youth, struggling to make a living, it was easy to
be drawn into the simple message of al Qaeda - that only if
Muslims return to the purist lifestyle of the Prophet Mohammed
can they challenge the economic and political clout of the West.
"What brought this ideology is the marginalisation," says
one resident. "If someone can't earn a living, he thinks the
alternative is to be strict in worship."
In every village, three or four youths have disappeared to
join the militants, sometimes inspired by al Qaeda propaganda
over the Internet, and sometimes by preachers in local mosques.
They often sever contact with their relatives, not even
returning during the month of Ramadan when families gather
together for the "iftar" meal which ends the day-long fast.
"We always have iftar together but they never come," said
one villager who had two cousins who had joined the militants.
"TORA BORA OF SINAI"
With a lack of roads, development and state control, the
mountains and villages of North Sinai's vast desert hinterland
are nearly impenetrable, making it easy for militants to hide.
In the Jabal al-Halah mountain in central Sinai, they are
believed to be so well dug in that nobody can touch them.
"The Bedouins call this place the Tora Bora of Sinai. The
Egyptian authorities are extremely reluctant to go there," said
Yaari, in a reference to the Afghan mountain hideout used by al
Qaeda after the United States overthrew the Taliban in 2001.
He said, without explaining how he knew, that the men behind
the attack on the border had spent some time encamped there.
North Sinai is in some ways similar to the tribal areas of
Pakistan, where al Qaeda has dug deep roots. Both have been
neglected by central government; both lie in the middle of wider
political conflicts.
And the authority of tribal leaders in both has been
diminished as money - from crime, Gulf remittances and state
patronage - filtered into other hands - making it easier for
militants to promote unity in Islam over tribal loyalty.
"We are witnessing today the rise of these new Bedouin
fundamentalists," said Yaari. "They are destroying the old
tribal structures. They allow marriages between rival tribes and
force women to wear the veil. This never happened before."
A particular fear is that militant Salafists in Gaza and
Sinai are joining forces, creating an environment ripe for al
Qaeda were it to seek a base for use against Israel or the more
moderate political Islam of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood.
Already, according to one Arab diplomat in Islamabad,
Egyptian members of al Qaeda have begun to move back from
Pakistan to take advantage of political changes at home.
As yet, however, the Sinai militants appear to be mimicking
al Qaeda rather than trying to establish formal links with the
group whose leader Ayman al-Zawahri - who took over after Osama
bin Laden was killed last year - is himself Egyptian.
Diplomats and experts in Gaza say Salafist leaders there
speak of admiration for al Qaeda but deny factional ties.
"Al Qaeda is more interested in using Palestine as a tag for
its global fight rather than have an actual base in Gaza or the
West Bank," said one diplomat. "They believe a Palestinian group
would have a more nationalist outlook."
Yaari said he believed the Bedouin jihadis were
communicating with al Qaeda in Yemen, and maybe also in north
Africa. "But so far, although they are seeking recognition from
al Qaeda, they have not obtained it."
He also dismissed suggestions that foreign fighters might
have played a big role in the border attack. "There are some
foreigners in the Sinai, but they are more like hitchhikers," he
said. "If it weren't for the fact that so many are heading to
Syria, we would see more in the Sinai."