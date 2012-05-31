CAIRO May 31 Two U.S. tourists were released
unharmed by Bedouin kidnappers in the Sinai Peninsula on
Thursday, security sources said, a day after they had been
abducted by tribesmen seeking the release of one of their
kinsmen held by the Egyptian authorities.
"The tourists are with Egyptian security now," a security
source told Reuters. "They were released after successful
negotiations with the army, with the mediation of Bedouin
sheikhs."
Several other tourists have been held briefly by tribesmen
in recent months and have been released unharmed.
(Reporting by Youssri Mohamed; Writing by Tamim Elyan; Editing
by Alison Williams)