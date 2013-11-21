(Clarifies sourcing on Sisi not ruling out bid)

CAIRO Nov 21 Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who deposed elected President Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests, does not rule out running for the presidency, according to an interview published on Thursday.

Asked if he was a candidate for the job, Sisi replied "let's see what the days bring us" in an interview with Kuwaiti newspaper al-Seyassah.

Sisi has become a popular figure among Egyptians since Mursi was deposed. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by John Stonestreet)