CAIRO, July 6 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi said on Sunday a referendum on the independence of
Iraq's Kurdish region would lead to a "catastrophic" break up of
the country, which is facing an onslaught by Sunni Islamist
militants.
The comments from Sisi, leader of the most populous Arab
nation, indicate a growing fear in the region that the division
of Iraq could further empower the insurgents who have declared a
"caliphate" on land seized in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
"The referendum that the Kurds are asking for now is in
reality no more than the start of a catastrophic division of
Iraq into smaller rival states," Egypt's MENA news agency quoted
Sisi as saying during a meeting with local journalists.
The president of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish north, Massoud
Barzani, asked the region's parliament on Thursday to prepare
the way for a referendum on independence.
Iraq's five million Kurds, who have ruled themselves in
relative peace since the 1990s, have expanded their territory by
up to 40 percent in recent weeks as the Sunni Islamist militants
seized vast stretches of western and northern
Iraq.
Egypt, a traditionally regional diplomatic heavy weight, has
been embroiled in domestic turmoil for three years since a 2011
uprising ousted autocratic President Hosni Mubarak.
Sisi said he warned the United States and Europe about the
ambitions of the Islamic State militants, which have shortened
their name from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
"ISIL had a plan to take over Egypt," Sisi said. "I had
warned the United States and Europe from providing any aid to
them and told them they will come out of Syria to target Iraq
then Jordan then Saudi Arabia."
Sisi, Egypt's former army chief, last year orchestrated the
ouster of the state's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, who was
elected in a free vote, in reaction to mass protests against his
rule.
Sisi's interim government that ruled until his election had
cracked down on Islamists. Thousands of Islamist activists and
members in Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood group have been jailed
since Mursi's ouster last July and hundreds of street protesters
were killed.
The Muslim Brotherhood group, the state's oldest and most
organised movement, is now banned and declared a terrorist
organisation.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Sophie Hares)