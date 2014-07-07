By Stephen Kalin
| CAIRO, July 7
CAIRO, July 7 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi warned world powers on Monday that Islamist militants
are ravaging the Middle East and pose a threat to everyone's
security.
"Be alert to what is happening in the region ... This region
is being destroyed right now and we should not let this happen,"
Sisi said in a televised speech.
"This matter concerns not just the Arab world. It concerns
the entire world," he said, naming the United States, Russia,
China and Europe.
Militants have long challenged pro-Western Arab countries,
and Egypt itself faces an Islamist insurgency based in the Sinai
peninsula.
But a lightning advance by the Islamic State through major
oil producer Iraq has rung alarm bells from Cairo to Washington.
The al Qaeda offshoot declared itself a "caliphate" last
month, weeks after overrunning the northern city of Mosul and
seizing swathes of land north and west of the capital.
Top U.S. defence officials said last week Iraq's security
forces were able to defend the capital, Baghdad, but would have
difficulty going on the offensive to recapture lost territory,
mainly because of logistic weaknesses.
Sisi did not name the Islamic State in his speech, but the
mention of "countries that are being destroyed and divided in
the name of religion" was a clear reference to their actions in
Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
Sisi told Reuters before his election in May that Egypt
needed U.S. support to combat militants, who have stepped up
attacks on Egyptian security forces since the army toppled
President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood just over a
year ago, killings hundreds in bombings and shootings.
The government has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist
group, but the Brotherhood says it is a peaceful movement.
The former army chief warned that the Sinai could turn into
a base for "terrorism", destabilising Egypt and the region.
Most of Sisi's speech focused on efforts to revive the
economy and fix state finances, which have been battered by more
than three years of political turmoil.
He said his government's decision to cut subsidies for fuel
and electricity were necessary to improve Egypt's budget
deficit, which is set to hold at 10 percent of economic output
in the next three years.
Gulf Arab allies opposed to the Brotherhood have extended
more than $12 billion in cash and petroleum products to help
Egypt stave off economic collapse. But Sisi said reforms, not
aid, were needed to ensure long-term stability.
"Our brothers stood by our side," he said. "But for how long
and then what?"
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing
by Michael Georgy and Sonya Hepinstall)