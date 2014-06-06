* Advisers Strategy&, Lazard operating in Egypt for months
By Maggie Fick, Stephen Kalin and Sophie Sassard
CAIRO/LONDON, June 6 Western advisers are
drawing up plans for reshaping the Egyptian economy, sources
said, with the apparent blessing of president-elect Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi who so far has spoken only vaguely in public about
reviving the state's finances.
The driving force behind the consulting project is the
United Arab Emirates, which along with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
has showered Egypt with billions of dollars in aid since Sisi
removed the Muslim Brotherhood from power last year, sources
familiar with the exercise and businessmen told Reuters.
If Egypt were to accept reforms proposed by U.S. consultancy
Strategy& and international investment bank Lazard,
this could be used as a basis for reopening talks on a loan deal
with the International Monetary Fund which ousted Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi failed to seal, unwilling to impose
unpopular reforms.
Gulf allies opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood have extended
a lifeline exceeding $12 billion in cash and petroleum products
to help Egypt stave off economic collapse.
The hiring of Lazard and Strategy& - formerly called Booz &
Company - suggests the Gulf states want to ensure aid is spent
efficiently in a country where past leaders with military
backgrounds have often mismanaged the economy.
"UAE are involved in the process, as they are among the
country's lenders. Lending money is not enough in itself. You
also need to make sure the government has the means to identify
what needs to change and execute it," said one of the sources
familiar with the situation.
An IMF deal could help to inspire confidence among foreign
investors who have been unnerved by three years of turmoil and a
range of other problems ranging from costly energy subsidies to
a lack of transparency in economic management.
It's unclear if Sisi, who stood down as military chief in
March before winning a presidential election last month, has met
the Western consulting companies. But advisers to the man who
has been de facto leader of Egypt since Mursi's fall have almost
certainly been closely involved in the project, which has been
underway for several months.
SISI'S INTENTIONS
The discussions are the strongest indication that Sisi may
restructure an economy suffering from corruption, red tape, high
unemployment and a widening budget deficit aggravated by the
fuel subsidies that cost nearly $19 billion a year.
Officials forecast economic growth at just 3.2 percent in
the fiscal year that begins July 1, well below levels needed to
create enough jobs for a rapidly growing population and ease
widespread poverty.
The consultants have assigned sector teams to look at issues
such as privatisations and other reforms, said the source.
The toughest problem will be the energy subsidies. Raising
fuel and electricity prices could provoke unrest in a country
where street protests have helped to depose two leaders in three
years.
"This should be changed but that's a political decision.
Lazard and Booz can only make recommendations but in the end the
government will decide," said the source.
Interim president Adly Mansour suggested in April that Egypt
was open to resuming privatisation of state firms, a policy
pursued by President Hosni Mubarak before his fall in 2011.
Timing of the announcement of any reforms was "a political
decision," the source said, adding that it was not clear whether
the government would announce anything before parliamentary
elections expected later this year.
A spokeswoman for Strategy&, which was acquired by Price
Waterhouse Coopers in April, said she could not
comment. A spokesman for Lazard also declined to comment.
However, UAE minister of state Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who
handles aid to Cairo, said his country is "providing Egypt with
technical support for the development of an economic recovery
plan".
In a statement emailed to Reuters, he said the assistance
the UAE had provided included work by "world-renowned
consultancies", without giving further details.
The Gulf allies have indicated they will continue to support
the new government, with Saudi Arabia hosting a donor conference
shortly after Sisi takes office on Sunday.
GULF EFFICIENCY
During his election campaign, Sisi did not spell out how he
would steer Egypt's economy.
But businessmen who have met Sisi say his calls for "hard
work" were a signal he was willing to consider the kind of
austerity measures that past leaders have avoided.
The project began well before Sisi's election. "Booz has
been working for the past seven months on a reform plan in
collaboration with the Egyptian military," said Tarek Zakaria
Tawfik, deputy chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Industries
(FEI), who said he talked with the consultants this year and met
Sisi in May.
Although Sisi won strong public support for removing Mursi,
failure to revitalise the economy could quickly strip away his
popularity and bring Egyptians back onto the streets.
The military, which has a budget shielded from public
oversight, has accrued a business empire ranging from bottled
water to petrol stations. It is regarded as effective in
implementing large-scale projects such as those funded by the
UAE since Mursi's overthrow.
An army spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
One businessman who met Sisi twice before the election said
the incoming leader knew about the consultants' activities.
"(Sisi) will be the one to announce the plan. He's well aware of
(the consultants)," said Tamer Abu Bakr, chairman of Mashreq
Petroleum, who discussed energy policy with Sisi.
No one on Sisi's staff was immediately available for
comment.
Other prominent businessmen consulted about the plan told
Reuters that the international advisers were working with
officials from Egypt's central bank and ministries of finance
and trade, industry and investment.
One businessman said he met the consultants this year at the
request of a government official, discussing changes he hoped to
see in licensing regulations.
A spokeswoman at the central bank declined to comment. The
finance ministry and the ministry of trade, industry and
investment could not be reached immediately.
WELCOME REFORMS
Businessmen are encouraged by hints of economic reform that
could help Egypt to secure an IMF loan, unlocking billions of
dollars more in foreign aid and investment which dropped off
after the 2011 uprising against Mubarak.
"If Sisi had intentions of maintaining the status quo
regarding the unbalanced economic situation, he never would have
entertained Booz," said Salah Diab, an Egyptian tycoon familiar
with the consulting project and met Sisi last month.
"Booz is preparing the Egyptian side ... If we are going to
sit with the IMF, we would be prepared to have an intelligent
argument," he added.
Mursi's government failed to secure a $4.8 billion IMF loan
after several rounds of talks, which analysts attributed to its
unwillingness to impose austerity reforms as a condition.
Proposed steps included cutting fuel subsidies, raising the
sales tax on goods and services, and taxing flotations on the
stock exchange.
Masood Ahmed, director of the IMF's Middle East-Central Asia
department, told Reuters the Fund had not yet been approached by
Egypt about restarting loan negotiations, but was open and eager
for that possibility.
UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said his
country would welcome partners including the IMF to participate
in a plan it has to revive Egypt's economy.
Tawfik, of the FEI, said he supported the strategy the
consultants were drafting which he learned about at a meeting
with them to discuss reforms of the agro-industrial sector.
"We saw eye-to-eye on almost everything ... I feel very
comfortable that what they are recommending is what needs to be
done," he said.
