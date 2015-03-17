CAIRO, March 17 Egypt's public prosecutor said on Tuesday 16 people, including members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, were charged with killing and inciting violence in connection with the deaths of 19 soccer fans who clashed with security forces last month.

The Brotherhood supporters and members of a fan group known as the Ultras were charged with carrying out the violence outside a stadium in order to create an image of instability before an investment summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh at the weekend. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Janet Lawrence)