CAIRO Feb 1 Forty-seven people have been arrested in connection with a violent pitch invasion at a Egyptian soccer match that left at least 73 people dead on Wednesday, the country's interior minister said.

Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim said many of the victims had died in the crush of people at the stadium in the city of Port Said. Ibrahim told state television the search for suspects linked to the incident was continuing. (Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens)