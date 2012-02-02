Feb 2 FIFA has requested a full report
from Egyptian authorities into the violence at a soccer match in
Port Said that left 74 people dead, world soccer's governing
body said on Thursday.
At least 1,000 people were injured in the violence on
Wednesday when fans invaded the pitch after local team al-Masry
beat Cairo-based Al Ahli, the most successful club in Africa.
Most of the deaths were among people trampled in the crush of
the panicking crowd, while others fell or were thrown from
terraces.
The incident was Egypt's worst soccer disaster and the
country's football association (FA) board have been sacked by
Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri.
FIFA President Sepp Blatter wrote to the head of the
Egyptian FA Samir Zaher offering his condolences and support.
"I would like to join your country and the football family
in mourning the death of the dozens of Egyptian football fans
and others at last night's match in Port Said," the letter said.
"Today is a black day for football and we must take steps to
ensure that such a catastrophe never happens again. Football is
a force for good and we must not allow it to be abused by those
who mean evil.
"As discussed by telephone this morning, I await further
news from you concerning the circumstances of this tragedy."
Angry Egyptians clashed with security forces on Thursday
during protests against the army-led government for failing to
prevent the deadliest incident since the overthrow of President
Hosni Mubarak last year.
Some saw the violence as orchestrated to target the
"Ultras", Al Ahli fans whose experience confronting police at
soccer matches was turned with devastating effect against
Mubarak's security forces in the uprising.
The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, headed by Mubarak's
long-time defence minister, Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein
Tantawi, vowed to track down the culprits and declared three
days of national mourning.
Egypt's FA said it was indefinitely postponing matches in
the premier league. Al Ahli club suspended all sports activities
and declared three days of mourning.
(Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by John Mehaffey)