CAIRO Feb 2 The head of Egypt's ruling military council, Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, said on Thursday that he was forming a fact-finding committee to investigate soccer violence that killed more than 70 people, state television reported.

The report did not give further details.

Seventy-three people were killed and at least 1,000 injured on Wednesday when Egyptian soccer fans staged a pitch invasion in the Mediterannean city of Port Said, in what an official called the biggest disaster in the nation's soccer history. (Writing by Edmund Blair)