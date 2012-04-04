* Soccer supporters say stadium tragedy no accident
* Scant sign of mediation between fans and police
* Court case could influence outcome of stand-off
By Tom Pfeiffer and Osama Khairy
CAIRO, April 4 Lingering enmity between Egyptian
soccer fans and police since the country's deadliest stadium
disaster could shatter a fragile calm on the streets as the army
prepares to hand power to civilians.
Many football supporters are convinced a post-match stampede
that left 74 people dead in Port Said on Feb. 1 was deliberately
provoked by state security officials still loyal to ousted
President Hosni Mubarak.
Fans say the Interior Ministry caused the crush to punish
visiting supporters of Cairo's Al Ahly club for their role in
Mubarak's overthrow last year and subsequent protests demanding
democracy and the reform of a widely despised police force.
A parliamentary inquiry blamed fans and shoddy policing for
the deaths and the head of state security in Port Said was fired
along with the board of the Egyptian Football Association.
The security forces are now refusing to oversee top-flight
matches, forcing the sport's governing body to scrap the rest of
the season. Many fans agree the cancellation was inevitable, but
for some people it sends a message that lawlessness has won.
"Match security is the easiest task for police if it's done
with an efficient plan," said Foad Allam, a former police
general and security expert. "If they can't secure a game, how
can they secure a country?"
The fans' next move may depend on a court case brought over
the events in Port Said which opens in Cairo this month.
Seventy-five people including nine police officers are charged
with crimes ranging from negligence to premeditated murder.
Most of the deaths were of people trampled in the crush of a
panicking crowd, while others fell or were thrown from terraces.
A steel door to the stadium was shut, trapping terrified
fans, and the arena's floodlights went out during the chaos,
fanning suspicions of a conspiracy. Many spectators complained
of a tiny police presence despite a tense build-up to the match.
A small group of riot police formed a corridor to try to
protect fleeing Al Ahly players, but they appeared overwhelmed
and fans were able to kick and punch the players as they fled.
Supporters of the local Port Said team, Al Masry, played
down the role of the security services in the disaster, instead
blaming years of accumulated tension between rival supporters.
"We were just unlucky that the tension reached its climax in
our ground," said one Masry fan, 27-year-old Amr Aouf.
If the police officers are found guilty of having a hand in
the deaths, it would add fuel to widespread suspicion among fans
that those in charge of law and order are using their positions
to discredit the youth movements which unseated Mubarak.
"I think it was planned with the government's involvement.
Every single Al Ahly fan is living for revenge against a
policeman," said veteran football commentator Alaa Sadek.
SENSE OF BELONGING
Soccer and politics have become more tightly enmeshed in
Egypt since hard-core "Ultras" fans emerged there a decade ago
to challenge established fan groups, drawing growing numbers of
followers with a mixture of aggressive nationalism and fierce
club rivalry.
"As there are no 'real' political parties or student unions,
we went into soccer," explained one 25-year-old Ultra, Sherif.
"Everyone wants to belong to something. We found that in the
Ultras."
The Ultras are defined mainly by rivalry between Ultras
Ahlawy and their Cairo neighbours, Zamalek's Ultras White
Knights.
Their hostility draws on the contrasting history of Egypt's
two top clubs, with Al Ahly long associated with nationalists
who fought British dominance over Egypt a century ago and
Zamalek the team of the monarchy that worked with the colonial
administration.
That rivalry took a back seat as thousands of uneducated
young men joined their ranks, united by frustration at a lack of
prospects and anger towards the government.
They channeled that frustration in a campaign to wrest
control of stadiums from the security forces using hand-to-hand
combat, often hurling lit flares or plastic bags filled with
urine at riot police.
As last year's uprising against Mubarak left the security
forces floundering, rival Ultra gangs saw their opportunity and
set aside their enmity to combat a common foe.
Their fighting experience made them handy allies for the
liberal and left-wing political groups that spearheaded last
year's 18-day revolt against Mubarak.
But his overthrow did little to calm the Ultras. In November
and December, they were involved in protests against Egypt's
ruling military council in the streets around Cairo's Tahrir
Square that turned into running battles with the police in which
dozens were killed and thousands injured.
WANING SUPPORT
Many Egyptians believe the Ultras deserve grudging respect
for helping break the wall of fear that cemented Mubarak's grip.
But their continued appetite for violence now sits at odds
with the hopes of many Egyptians for an end to the instability
that has ravaged the economy and worsened poverty.
Islamists, who now dominate Egyptian politics, condemn
violent street protests. When the stadium deaths led to days of
clashes in Cairo that killed 15 people, the army rulers warned
of destabilising "plots" and "conspiracies".
"They tried to distort our image by telling lies about us to
the media, like we are drug addicts," said Sherif. "Then they
tried to get rid of us by sending people to kill us ... in the
Port Said battle."
With public support for the Ultras waning, some see the Port
Said trial due to begin on April 17 as a last chance to reassert
their dignity. Match commentator Sadek said millions more fans
in soccer-crazy Egypt also want justice for those who died.
"If it is a fair verdict, all will be well. If it does not
reflect the scale of the massacre, then expect an explosion in
Egypt," he said.
Cancelling league matches has left rich clubs managed by
multi-millionaires such as Zamalek and Al Ahly fearing for the
fitness of their players - who also make up much of Egypt's
national team - while poorer clubs could stand to lose the most.
"This is going to be tough for smaller teams," said Fattouh
Al Sawy, general football director for the Ghazl al-Mahalla
team. "We now have no income from broadcasting contracts and our
players need their money, so this poses a huge challenge."
A new potential flashpoint looms on Sunday, with Al Ahly
vowing to go ahead with an African Champions League match
against Ethiopian Coffee Sports Club.
The Interior Ministry is refusing to provide security for
the fixture but the football association said it has received
verbal approval from the ruling military council to hold the
game without fans.
Soccer calendars have been a regular victim of the uprisings
across the Arab world, with leagues delayed or called off in
Tunisia, Algeria, Syria, Libya and Yemen.
But Egypt's latest cancellation in a period of relative calm
points to a breakdown of trust that might only be healed through
compromise, not force.
"Clearly you're going to have to do mediation between these
two groups to alleviate some of those hostilities and part of
that is reforming the police. But nothing is happening along
those lines," said Middle East soccer expert James Dorsey.
(Additional reporting by Tamim Elyan, editing by Paul Casciato)