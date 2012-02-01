* Worst violence in Egyptian soccer history
* Anger over security forces failure to prevent unrest
* Most victims killed in crush, say witnesses
By Dina Zayed
CAIRO, Feb 1 Seventy-three people were
killed and at least 1,000 injured on Wednesday when Egyptian
soccer fans staged a pitch invasion in the city of Port Said,
in what a deputy minister called the biggest disaster in the
nation's soccer history.
Violence at football matches across north Africa has
increased significantly since political unrest began sweeping
the region more than a year ago, and one player described
Wednesday's riot as "a war, not football".
Angry politicians and sports officials decried a lack of
security at the match between Port Said team al-Masry and Al
Ahli, one of Egypt's most successful clubs, and blamed the
nation's leaders for allowing - or even causing - the tragedy.
Some enraged Egyptian politicians accused officials still in
their jobs after the fall of President Hosni Mubarak of
complicity in the tragedy, or at least of allowing a security
vacuum in which violence has soared since last year's
revolution.
"This is unfortunate and deeply saddening. It is the biggest
disaster in Egypt's soccer history," Deputy Health Minister
Hesham Sheiha told state television.
Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, the head of Egypt's
ruling military council, ordered two helicopters be sent to Port
Said to fly out some of the visiting Al Ahli soccer team and its
fans, military sources said.
The helicopters would transfer the injured to military
hospitals, the sources said.
Egypt's top Muslim cleric called the events a massacre that
violated the words and teachings of Islam.
HISTORY OF RIVALRY
The violence flared after a match between Port Said team
al-Masry and Cairo's Al Ahli, one of Egypt's most successful
clubs - whose fans have a history of fierce rivalry.
Witnesses said fighting began after Ahli fans unfurled
banners insulting Port Said and one descended to the pitch
carrying an iron bar at the end of the match, which al-Masry won
3-1.
Al-Masry fans reacted by pouring onto the pitch and
attacking Ahli players before turning to the terraces to attack
rival supporters, including "ultra" al Ahli fans who played a
leading role in Egypt's revolution last year.
Most of the deaths were among people who were trampled in
the crush of the panicking crowd or who fell from terraces,
witnesses and health workers said.
Many fans died in a subsequent stampede, while some were
flung off their seats onto the pitch and were killed by the
fall. Meanwhile, rioting fans fired flares straight into the
stands.
Live television coverage showed fans running onto the field
and chasing Ahli players. A small group of riot police formed a
corridor to try to protect the players, but they appeared
overwhelmed and fans were still able to kick and punch the
players as they fled.
"This is not football. This is a war and people are dying in
front of us. There is no movement and no security and no
ambulances," Ahli player Mohamed Abo Treika told his club's
television channel.
"I call for the premier league to be cancelled. This is
horrible situation and today can never be forgotten."
State television reported that Egypt's football federation
had indefinitely suspended premier league matches.
A BLACK DAY FOR FOOTBALL
Sepp Blatter, president of the FIFA world soccer federation,
expressed his shock at the tragedy. "This is a black day for
football. Such a catastrophic situation is unimaginable and
should not happen," he said in a statement.
Albadry Farghali, a member of parliament for Port Said,
accused officials and security forces of allowing the disaster,
saying they still had ties to the government of Mubarak, who was
overthrown a year ago.
"The security forces did this or allowed it to happen. The
men of Mubarak are still ruling. The head of the regime has
fallen but all his men are still in their positions," he
screamed in a telephone call to live television.
"Where is the security? Where is the government?"
A number of policemen were among the dead, a medical source
and witnesses said.
Many of the fans involved were hardline supporters of Ahli
who fought during last year's revolution with police, one of the
most hated arms of Mubarak's state.
These "ultras" again battled with police in and around
Cairo's Tahrir Square in November and December last year in
protests calling for the military to hand over power to
civilians immediately.
Hospitals throughout the Suez Canal zone were put on a state
of emergency, and dozens of ambulances rushed to Port Said from
the Canal cities of Ismailia and Suez, said an official in the
zone's local ambulance service.
Another match in Cairo was halted by the referee after
receiving news of the violence in Port Said, prompting fans to
set parts of the stadium on fire, television footage showed.
