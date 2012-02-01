CAIRO Feb 1 At least 73 people were killed and 1,000 injured in a riot at a soccer match in the Egyptian city of Port Said, the worst disaster in the country's soccer history, health officials said.

"This is unfortunate and deeply saddening. It is the biggest disaster in Egypt's soccer history," deputy health minister Hesham Sheiha told state television.

The game was between Al Ahli, one of Egypt's most successful clubs, and al-Masry, a team based in Port Said. Live television footage showed fans running onto the field and chasing Ahli soccer players.

Egypt's state prosecutors have ordered an investigation into the pitch invasion and the violence that ensued, judicial sources said.

Egypt's football federation indefinitely delayed premier league matches after the violence, state television reported. Egypt's parliament would hold an emergency session on Thursday, according to state media reports. (Reporting by Sherine El Madany and Ali Abdelatti)