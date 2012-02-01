CAIRO Feb 1 At least 73 people were
killed and 1,000 injured in a riot at a soccer match in the
Egyptian city of Port Said, the worst disaster in the country's
soccer history, health officials said.
"This is unfortunate and deeply saddening. It is the biggest
disaster in Egypt's soccer history," deputy health minister
Hesham Sheiha told state television.
The game was between Al Ahli, one of Egypt's most successful
clubs, and al-Masry, a team based in Port Said. Live television
footage showed fans running onto the field and chasing Ahli
soccer players.
Egypt's state prosecutors have ordered an investigation into
the pitch invasion and the violence that ensued, judicial
sources said.
Egypt's football federation indefinitely delayed premier
league matches after the violence, state television reported.
Egypt's parliament would hold an emergency session on Thursday,
according to state media reports.
(Reporting by Sherine El Madany and Ali Abdelatti)