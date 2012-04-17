(Revises translation of quote in 3rd paragraph)
* Stampede in Port Said killed 74
* Fans of visiting team blamed Interior Ministry
* Protesters outside demand justice for victims
CAIRO, April 17 A trial of 61 men accused of
involvement in an Egyptian soccer stampede that left 74 dead was
suspended briefly on Tuesday after dozens of defendants began
shouting as the prosecutor read out charges.
Judge Abdel Magid Mahmoud walked out as the defendants
jumped on benches in the court cage and waved their fists at the
bench. The proceedings resumed a short time later.
"Either we get justice for them or we die ourselves," the
defendants yelled, denying any role in the stadium stampede in
Port Said on Feb. 1 that was the deadliest sporting tragedy in
Egyptian history.
Many of those killed were crushed when panicked fans tried
to escape from the stadium after a post-match pitch invasion.
The stampede deepened the sense of national chaos in Egypt
that set in after widespread protests toppled long-serving
President Hosni Mubarak last year.
Fans of the visiting team, Al Ahly, accused the Interior
Ministry of deliberately causing the disaster in revenge for
their role in toppling Mubarak and their continued hostility to
an unreformed police force.
A parliamentary inquiry blamed fans and shoddy policing for
the deaths and the head of state security in Port Said was fired
along with the board of the Egyptian Football Association.
"The accused used different types of sharp weapons,
explosives and stones and waited for the fans in Port Said
stadium to arrive to watch the match between Egypt's Ahly vs
Port Said clubs," the general prosecutor told the court.
Hundreds of protesters outside demanded justice for the
victims. Some wore black shirts imprinted with the words: "When
I stop cheering, I will surely be dead".
"We only want the justice of God," said Ahmed Khater, 55,
whose son died in the stadium.
(Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Additional reporting by Ali
Abdelatti; Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and
Michael Roddy)