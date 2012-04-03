CAIRO, April 3 Egypt's SODIC, the
country's third-biggest listed developer, said on Tuesday a
court ruling that fined and sentenced its former chairman to
prison over graft charges would have no impact on its
shareholders or its assets.
A court on Thursday sentenced Magdi Rasekh, father-in-law of
ousted President Hosni Mubarak's eldest son Alaa and the former
chairman of the luxury real estate developer, to five years in
jail and fined him 2.34 billion Egyptian pounds ($388 million)
in absentia in connection with a land deal.
The company said in a statement it had received a letter
from the prosecution to clarify that the penalty would only
apply to Rasekh's personal assets, "without extending to the
firm's assets or the assets of the rest of its shareholders."
"This is a case involving individuals and the company is not
a party to the suit," SODIC said in the statement. "Any penalty
ordered by the court on the 29th of March involves only the
individuals and will be paid from their personal accounts."
Egypt's once booming property sector has suffered from a
series of legal challenges contesting the sale of state land to
real estate firms.
The case was brought against Rasekh and Ibrahim Soliman, who
was housing minister from 1993 to 2005. The two were referred to
the public prosecutor in May 2011, three months after Mubarak
was ousted in a popular uprising.
Soliman was convicted of selling state land to businessmen
for less than its market value. The fines included compensation
to the state as well as penalties. The court order does not
require the return of the land, much of which has been developed
by SODIC.
Rasekh had been board chairman at SODIC but stepped down
last year, adding to a list of resignations at property firms
scrambling to distance themselves from the country's deposed
president.
SODIC's shares closed 1.5 percent down as the benchmark
index slid 1 percent.
($1 = 6.0377 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by Mark Potter)