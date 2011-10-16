CAIRO Oct 16 Egypt's SODIC , the
country's third-biggest listed real estate firm, registered
almost 570 million Egyptian pounds ($95.6 million) worth of
sales to the end of September, the firm said in a statement on
Sunday.
SODIC said it would disclose a definitive sales figure,
factoring in cancellations and other changes, with its financial
results for the third quarter.
The high-end real estate firm, like many in Egypt's property
sector, has been hit by cancellations after widening graft
probes into land purchases from the government of ousted
President Hosni Mubarak.
SODIC reported nine-month sales last year of 1.6 billion
pounds. It was not clear if the latest figure for 2011 was net
of cancellations and therefore directly
comparable .
Egypt's property market has been a major driver of foreign
investment and growth but is now reeling from the string of
legal rows over state land sales.
SODIC has not been directly implicated in land rows but the
firm's former chairman, the father-in-law of Mubarak's eldest
son, is facing trial for his role in a questionable land sale.
(Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by Sophie Walker)