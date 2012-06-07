CAIRO/LONDON, June 7 Egypt's state wheat buyer
said on Thursday it had officially registered Switzerland-based
Soyuz Commodities as a supplier.
Soyuz Commodities, the grain trading arm of Russian
investment group Summa Capital, was first listed in June 2011 on
Switzerland's commercial business register as a firm involved in
the trade of goods and commodities including grains, sugar,
metals and petrochemicals.
Last month Summa purchased a stake of 50 percent minus one
share in Russian state grain trader United Grain Company (UGC),
which combined with Summa's control of the port of Novorossiysk
and existing grain trading operations, should make the
company a major exporter.
"To expand supplier sources and increase competitiveness and
offers, GASC seeks to increase the number of wheat-supplying
firms registered with it, and as such has added Soyuz
Commodities," Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of the General
Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), told Reuters.
