CAIRO May 14 Standard & Poor's cut its rating
on four Egyptian banks on Tuesday, saying they held a large
amount of government debt and faced significant risk as the
government's likelihood of meeting fiscal targets deteriorates.
The move follows a downgrade of Egypt's foreign and domestic
long-term rating to 'CCC+' and foreign and local short-term
rating to 'C' on Thursday.
"We think Egypt is currently vulnerable and dependent upon
favorable political and economic developments to service its
debt obligations," S&P said in an emailed statement.
It cut its long-term counterparty credit rating on The
National Bank of Egypt (NEB), Banque Misr (BM) and Commercial
International Bank Egypt (CIB) to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and
affirmed the short-term counterparty credit rating on the banks
at 'C'.
It also said it lowered its unsolicited public information
rating on National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB) to
'CCCpi' from 'Bpi'.
Egypt has been in crisis since a popular uprising ousted
Hosni Mubarak in early 2011, and has run through more than $20
billion in reserves, borrowed billions more from abroad and
delayed payments to oil companies to support its currency.
"In our view, NBE, BM, CIB, and NSGB face significant
sovereign risk because they hold a high amount of government
debt compared with their equity base and earnings capacity," the
statement said.
Egypt is seeking a $4.8 billion loan from the International
Monetary Fund to support its economy.
